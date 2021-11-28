STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special Enforcement Bureau arrests five in Visakhapatnam in Amazon drug trade case

The police also seized Amazon packaging material, including cardboard boxes, Amazon black and grey polythene covers and Amazon tapes from the premises.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Arrests were made following information given by Madhya Pradesh Police (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The drug peddlers have been changing their modus operandi to escape the police and special bureau dragnet. They have now chosen the e-commerce route to deliver the contraband under the disguise of herbal products. The recent arrest of two persons in Madhya Pradesh has busted a racket, which used e-commerce site Amazon to transport ganja from Vizag.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) joint director Satish said five persons were arrested in Vizag following credible information given by the Madhya Pradesh police. While four persons were arrested on November 21, one more, son of the key accused Chilapati Srinivasa Rao, was arrested on Friday.  Srinivasa Rao was arrested during a vehicle check and ganja was found in his possession. Based on the confession of Srinivasa Rao, 48 kgs of ganja was seized from a rented house in Kancharapalem.

The police also seized Amazon packaging material, including cardboard boxes, Amazon black and grey polythene covers and Amazon tapes from the premises. During the investigation, Srinivasa Rao confessed that he got acquainted with Suraj Pawayia and Mukul Jaiswal both from Madhya Pradesh who have registered themselves as vendors  on the Amazon shopping portal. The duo also had a GST number for transport of goods. 

With his contacts in Vizag, Srinivasa Rao transported dry ganja from Visakhapatnam to Madhya Pradesh under the guise of selling ‘supernatural stevia leaves’ using the Amazon online platform for almost seven to eight months. They may have transported 600 to 700 kg of ganja using the e-commerce site, Satish said and added further investigation was on to find involvement of anyone else in the later stages of delivery of ganja. Pick-up boys used to collect the ganja packets in cardboard covers from Srinivasa Rao and take them to Gajuwaka, from where they were despatched to Hyderabad distribution point. From Hyderabad, the packets were dispatched to vendors in Madhya Pradesh. They used the GSTIN number to book the parcels. 

The SEB joint director said they will investigate the case in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh police. “We are planning to bring Suraj Pawayia and Mukul Jaiswal to Vizag with a PT warrant or Srinivasa Rao will be sent to Madhya Pradesh if the MP police come with a PT warrant. Two pick-up associates and one van driver of the Amazon Kancharapalem First Mile station have been arrested for aiding the peddlers,” he said.  

The arrested were identified as Ch Srinivasa Rao, Amazon pick up associates Jeeru Kumaraswamy and Bijjam Krishnam Raju, driver of the pickup van Cheepurpalli Venkateswara Rao and son of Srinivasa Rao Chilakapalli Mohan Raju alias Rakhi. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in Visakhapatnam circle-IV SEB station.

5,500 acres ganja crop destroyed so far

Ganja crop in 5,500 acres in eight mandals in Vizag Agency have been destroyed under Operation Parivartana, since its launch on October 31

23,000 kgs of ganja was seized in the last four to five months

Ganja crop destroyed 

Ganja crop in 188.5 acres was destroyed in GK Veedhi and Dumbriguda mandals in Vizag district on Saturday

360 acres of ganja crop was destroyed voluntary by tribals

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon drug trade case SEB Special Enforcement Bureau
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp