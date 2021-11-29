STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 staff unions announce strike from Dec 7 on PRC 

AP JAC, JAC Amaravati leaders allege govt’s  ‘negligent’ attitude

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the State government disclose the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, implement its recommendations and resolve other grievances of the employees, AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati leaders announced an agitation plan.The associations will submit a memorandum to the Chief Secretary on December 1 after which they will go on a series of agitations. Apart from attending duties wearing black badges from December 7 to 10, the members of the associations would stage demonstrations during the lunch break. 

It was also decided to organise dharnas in district headquarters and regional meetings in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Eluru and Ongole.Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao and AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said they have discussed with several employees’ associations and the members of their association right from mandal level, before deciding to launch protests from December 7 after serving notice on their demands and agitation plan to Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma on December 1.

Taking exception to the way the government was dealing with the issues pertaining to the employees, the leaders held the government  responsible for the agitation of the employees and pensioners. Accusing the government of not responding to their fair demands, the leaders said that they were forced to take the agitation path because of the “negligent attitude” of the government.On Several occasions, the government gave an assurance of disclosing and implementing the PRC, but in vain, they pointed out.

Agitation plan 
December 1, 2021 
Submission of notice to the Chief Secretary
December 7 to 10 - Wearing black badges in all offices
December 13 - Protest rallies in all taluks/divisions
December 16  - Dharnas in 
all taluks/divisions/HoDs/APSRTC depots

December 21-2021 
Dharnas in district headquarters
December 27  Regional  conference in Visakhapatnam
December 30 Regional  conference in Tirupati
January 3, 2022  Regional conference in Eluru
January 6, 2022 - Regional conference in Ongole

