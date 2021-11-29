APSECM energy awards this yr also

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The competition is being conducted this year among different categories of consumers in industries, buildings and institutions.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to create awareness about the importance of energy conservation and energy efficiency, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM- energy department), for the second consecutive year, will announce Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Awards- 2021 on the occasion of national energy conservation week (December 14 to 20).

The awards will help encourage and recognise the endeavours of industry, institutions and buildings sectors in reducing energy consumption. Abhay Bakre, director general of BEE informed  Srikant Nagulapalli, secretary for energy, that apart from other states, they have decided to provide sizable financial support to Andhra Pradesh for National Energy Conservation Week activities including AP State Energy Conservation Awards.

Srikant Nagulapalli  directed APSECM officials to make necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the energy conservation week and State level energy awards competition. The APSECM is taking the assistance of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to organise the APSECA-2021 competition.

The competition is being conducted this year among different categories of consumers in industries, buildings and institutions.  Textile, cement and micro small and medium enterprises are under Industries category, municipalities/urban local bodies are  under institutions category, commercial buildings like hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, plazas, universities and engineering colleges are under buildings category. 

