Audio-video display soon at Hanuman’s birthplace

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After announcing Tirumala as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has laid emphasis on promoting it in a big way to attract pilgrims. As part of it, the TTD has decided to arrange an audio-video display highlighting the birth legacy of Lord Hanuman at Akasha Ganga on Tirumala Hills.

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, who discussed steps to be taken for promoting Tirumala Hills as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, directed officials to set up a theme park and a Dhyana Mandir on both sides of Akasha Ganga. “The theme park should be set up on one side of steps towards Akasha Ganga depicting the life of Lord Hanuman, right from the penance of Anjana Devi to Hanuman being made minister of Vanara King Sugriva,” he said.

The EO asked the officials to take the assistance of art director Anand Sai in preparing a power-point presentation on the proposed theme park. The presentation should be ready by the next TTD Trust Board meeting. A rooftop covering the way from Tirumala to Akasha Ganga should also be built to protect pilgrims from rain and sun, he said.At a separate review meeting on Sunday, the EO instructed the officials to remodel the Sri Venkateswara Museum at Tirumala into a new entity by the next Brahmotsavams.

“Prepare content explaining the importance of all the ancient artefacts housed in the museum and submit it to the Tata Institute to elevate the SV Museum on par with international standards,” the EO said. He also wanted preparation of content highlighting the significance of jewellery of Lord Venkateswara.

The engineering wing has already prepared an action plan for display of all the artefacts in the ground, first and second floors of the museum. It will help the Tata Institute further elevate the museum and make it more attractive to pilgrims visiting Tirumala, he added.