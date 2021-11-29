STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to procure paddy at MSP announced by Centre

As much as 77.65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy production is estimated in the current Kharif season in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 29th November 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As much as 77.65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy production is estimated in the current Kharif season in Andhra Pradesh. It also includes preferred and marketable varieties, seed and domestic consumption varieties and those procured under MSP. The Centre has fixed an MSP of Rs 1,960 per quintal for Grade A variety and Rs 1,940 per quintal for common variety for 2021-22.  The data was disclosed in the recently concluded session of the State Assembly by Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu

As per the recommendation of a Group of Ministers, it has been decided to pay 100 per cent MSP to farmers and establish paddy procurement centres at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in paddy growing districts. Further, Procurement Support Agencies will be engaged to run the paddy procurement by PPCs at RBKs. If the quality of paddy is in adherence to Fair Average Quality norms, it will be procured immediately. Aadhaar-based payment shall be made to farmers based on e-Crop and e-KYC data within 21 days of the procurement. 

Flood-effect 

The estimated production might have to be revised in view of the crop damage due to heavy rains that lashed some parts of the state, particularly southern coastal districts and Rayalaseema region. 

MSP 

  • Rs 1,960 per quintal for Grade A variety
  • Rs 1,940 per quintal for common variety
  • 100% MSP will be given to farmers 
  • paddy procurement centres at RBKs of all paddy-growing districts
