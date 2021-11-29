Knocked down by Cheyyeru floods

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Cheyyeru floods have cast doubts over the future of an upcoming national-level boxer, M Vamsikrishna. All his hopes of securing a government job under the sports quota came crashing down after he lost his certificates in the floods.

Like Vamsikrishna, several people in villages under the Annamayya project along the Cheyyeru river, lost their valuables, personal identification documents, land pattas, pattadar passbooks and certificates. With nowhere to turn to, they seek government aid in resolving the crisis.

Vamsikrishna, in his early 20s, is a second-year degree student in Rajampet and aspired to be a sportsperson ever since he was a child. Having received training in boxing and karate for several years, he won several medals at district, state and national levels. His love for combat sports did not come at the cost of his academics.

“Cheyyeru floods dashed all my hopes. I lost my academic and boxing certificates. Without them, I don’t know what to do,” Vamsikrishna, son of farmer parents, rued after approaching officials and others who he thinks can help. The personal crisis came at a time when Vamsikrishna’s family lost their standing crop and their house was damaged in the floods.

His parents had cultivated paddy in their four acre land investing thousands of rupees. They had stored 70 bags of paddy in the house, all of which washed away after the water came gushing into their home. Narrating his sorry tale, he urged the State government to help him get new certificates so that he can fulfil his ambitions of representing the state in national forum.

When contacted, district collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said officials were ordered to issue new ration and Aadhaar cards to the people who lost their documents in Cheyyeru floods. “There were also reports of people losing bank passbooks, education certificates, property documents and pattadar passbooks. The official have been directed to do a field-level inquiry of the same and issue the certificates that can be issued, and help the flood-hit in getting the certificates that the officials can’t issue themselves.”