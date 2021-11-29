STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wine shop shut as women stage protest

The demonstration was taken up as women were being eve-teased by tipplers while commuting through the route. 

Published: 29th November 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:05 AM

For the record, the YSRC government has strategised to phase out wine shops by 20 per cent annually over the next five years.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Women in large numbers staged a protest at a wine shop on Ulchala Road in Weaker Section colony of Kurnool city on Sunday demanding that the store be shut. The demonstration was taken up as women were being eve-teased by tipplers while commuting through the route. 

Stating that the area is a residential colony, they questioned why officials gave permission to the wine shop to operate. S Bade Bee, a resident of 36th ward, said even students from three nearest schools were suffering due to the nuisance created by drinkers daily. 

Speaking to TNIE, deputy commissioner of excise and prohibition department Muni Swamy said that after they received information about the protest, their staff immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. He further said the shop was temporarily closed.

