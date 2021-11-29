Wine shop shut as women stage protest

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Women in large numbers staged a protest at a wine shop on Ulchala Road in Weaker Section colony of Kurnool city on Sunday demanding that the store be shut. The demonstration was taken up as women were being eve-teased by tipplers while commuting through the route.

Stating that the area is a residential colony, they questioned why officials gave permission to the wine shop to operate. S Bade Bee, a resident of 36th ward, said even students from three nearest schools were suffering due to the nuisance created by drinkers daily.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy commissioner of excise and prohibition department Muni Swamy said that after they received information about the protest, their staff immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. He further said the shop was temporarily closed.