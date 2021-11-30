STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB raid on MBCWD managing director’s house finds Rs 4 cr disproportionate assets

MBCWD corporation MD’s properties in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Moinabad raided 

Published: 30th November 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence and other places belonging to the managing director (MD) of Most Backward Classes Welfare Development (MBCWD) Corporation and unearthed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 4 crore (as per government value) on Monday.

The accused officer was identified as Billuri Nagabhushanam (58). The ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids across four different places in Vijayawada including his office in Poranki, his residences at Kavuri Hills in Hyderabad, and a farm house at Moinabad. During the inspection, officials identified several movable and immovable properties and also opened his bank lockers, where they reportedly found gold ornaments and documents pertaining to various properties.

Nagabhushanam owns five plots at prime localities in Hyderabad, a five-storey building, three cars and one motorcycle to his name. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused officer amassed disproportionate assets to his known income sources. The value of the properties stands at Rs 4.34 crore document value. Further investigation is under progress,” the ACB officials said.

Nagabhushanam is a native of Guntur and joined government service in 1996 as District Social Welfare Officer in the cadre of assistant director in Ongole. In 2012, he was promoted as the Deputy Director and promoted as a Joint Director in 2017. Currently, he is working as the managing director of MBCWD Corporation in Poranki near Vijayawada. 

According to the press release issued by ACB, “All his assets including electronic gadgets, gold, silver ornaments, bank balances, household articles and cash amount to Rs 5.93 crore approximately. A case has been registered against the officer. He was produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Vijayawada.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Most Backward Classes Welfare Development MBCWD disproportionate assets ACB raid
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp