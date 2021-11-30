Ex-associate of accused says CBI pressured him to frame Avinash Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another twist in the ongoing investigation into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, a former associate of one of the arrested accused, K Gangadhar Reddy, on Monday lodged a complaint with the Anantapur police alleging that he was pressurised by the CBI to “frame” Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, his father Bhaskar Reddy and a key YSRC leader of Pulivendula D Shankar Reddy, in the case and claimed threat to his life.

Gangadhar accused CBI officials and Vivekananda’s daughter N Sunithamma of asking him to give a statement that Avinash and others had offered him Rs 10 crore to kill Vivekananda and that he did not agree. Gangadhar claims to be a follower of Shankar Reddy, one of the suspects arrested by the CBI.

Responding to the complaint, SP K Fakeerappa said they would inquire into the allegations levelled by Gangadhar and provide security to the latter if needed. The district police have kept a watch on the residence of Gangadhar at Yadiki village. A DSP-rank officer will verify his complaint.

The police might question CI Sriram, a member of the SIT constituted in 2019 to probe the case, who is attached to the Madakasira police station, and Vivekananda’s daughter N Sunithamma against whom Gangadhar levelled allegations only after a preliminary inquiry.

The development came days after Shaik Dastagiri, former driver of Vivekananda, “confessed” before a local court that he along with Yadati Sunil Yadav, Yerra Gangi Reddy and Gajjala Umashankar Reddy —all associates of the former MP — were involved in the murder. He claimed that Gangi Reddy had told him that D Shankar Reddy, a politician from Pulivendula, and other senior politicians have an interest in the murder.

Gangadhar came to Anantapur and lodged a complaint at the Spandana programme before SP K Fakeerappa. In his representation, Gangadhar, a native of Pulivendula, who settled in Yadiki village of Anantapur, said circle inspector Sriram had tortured him to give a statement that Shankar Reddy had offered him Rs 10 crore to eliminate Vivekananda.

Gangadhar also alleged that he received intimidating WhatsApp calls from CBI additional SP Ram Singh on October 2 and 3. “On October 4, the CBI sleuths came to my house. They asked me to give a statement framing Shankar Reddy. They wanted me to say that Shankar asked me to create an impression that I entered the house to steal valuables and when Vivekananda woke up, hearing the crackling sounds of the almirah, I had killed him,’’ Gangadhar said.

“Though CBI sent me a notice to appear before it on November 24, I did not. The next day, a person called Babu Reddy from Kadapa came to my house and conveyed that Sunithamma wants me to toe the line of the CBI and frame Shankar Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and Avinash Reddy. The person offered me Rs 10 lakh,’’ Gangadhar alleged.

On November 25, Gangadhar said he met Sunithamma in Pulivendula and the latter had asked him to co-operate with the CBI. “I left for the Kadapa Central Prison from where the CBI sleuths picked me up and took me to the R&B guest house where I was asked to sign a confessional statement, but I refused. The CBI officials then asked me to appear before the Magistrate on November 30,’’ Gangadhar alleged. He said he was getting calls and saw people moving suspiciously near his house, and sought police protection.

Viveka case file: