STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Food major Cargill buys edible oil refinery in Andhra Pradesh

This will also strengthen its existing supply chain to meet growing customer demand. The facility is expected to be fully operational by May 2022.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

cargill

Cargill said this $35 million investment to acquire and upgrade the facility will significantly expand its edible oil production capacity| File Photo

By Express News Service

Food major Cargill has acquired an edible oil refinery in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The company said this $35 million investment to acquire and upgrade the facility will significantly expand its edible oil production capacity and footprint in southern India.

This will also strengthen its existing supply chain to meet growing customer demand. The facility is expected to be fully operational by May 2022.

Piyush Patnaik, Managing Director of Cargill’s edible oils business in India, said, “We have driven significant growth of our edible oils business in India over the last few years. This acquisition propels our expansion, specifically in southern India, and demonstrates our commitment to India and our customers in the country.”

The newly acquired refinery gives Cargill the capability to supply refined palm oil, palm olein, vanaspati (hydrogenated vegetable oil) and sunflower oil, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the country’s sunflower oil consumption, and is currently being underserved.

This facility also allows Cargill to produce and package its own edible oil brands for retailers and to serve bakery and foodservice customers in the region. The refinery expands Cargill’s offerings into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cargill Cargill edible oils Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp