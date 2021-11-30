STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nivas cautions ryots ahead of likely heavy rains

The district has been receiving heavy rains over the last two months, which has left a severe impact on the crops. 

Vijayawada rain

(Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector J Nivas has called on the farmers to be vigilant and take precautionary measures in the wake of the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a warning of heavy rains with gusty winds on December 4 and 5 in the district.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Nivas noted that another low-pressure area is expected in the Southern Andaman Sea, which is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rains with gusts in the next three to four days. He urged people, especially farmers residing in the coastal areas to be careful. 

The district has been receiving heavy rains over the last two months, which has left a severe impact on the crops. The meteorological department officials have warned that the district will receive about 100 mm of rainfall on December 4 and 5. In this regard, he appealed to the farmers not to show any indifference and remain cautious. 

“The paddy harvesting work should be stopped during the rainy season. Arrangements should be made by the farmers to prevent the crop from getting wet and move the harvested grains to safer areas,” the Collector said. Agriculture officials are inspecting the fields that have suffered damage due to the recent heavy rains and are recording details of the crop loss. 

He further requested farmers who have not registered their crop under the e-crop portal to register immediately. Coastal zones, especially inland areas with heavy rainfall forecasts should be vigilant and fishermen should also not venture into the sea until the situation is normal, he added.

TDP demands aid for farmers hit by rains

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party leaders have submitted a memorandum to Collector Praveen Kumar on Monday seeking immediate grant for the farmers hit by the rains. They demanded the administration to assess crop loss and provide financial aid

