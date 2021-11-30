TS filed DPRs of six projects to KRMB, AP yet to respond: Centre to Parliament 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the gazette notification for KRMB and GRMB were issued, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments were asked to submit detailed project reports of the projects constructed on Krishna river. Telangana submitted DPRs of its six projects on the river, but Andhra Pradesh is yet to submit DPRs of the projects on Krishna river in its territory. This was disclosed in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question from BJP Rajya Sabha member GV Narasimha Rao on Monday.

In his written reply, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Shekhawat said from the date of commencement of the gazette notification, in respect of operational projects or from the date when a non-operational project become operational, governments of AP and Telangana should completely hand over the jurisdiction of the projects or components (barrages, dams, reservoirs, regulating structure), part of canal network and transmission lines specified in schedule II to the KRMB and GRMB, so as to enable the respective board to perform the functions delegated to it.

He said both the governments should stop works on unapproved projects as on the date of publication of the notification until the said projects are appraised and approved as per the provisions of the APR Act and in accordance with the decision taken in the 2nd meeting of the Apex council. If approvals are not obtained within six months after the publication of this notification, full or partial operation if any of the said ongoing unapproved projects shall cease to operate.

Both the States have not yet deposited the one-time seed money of `200 crore each for the KRMB and GRMB to discharge their functions. Further, both the states were required to hand over the jurisdiction of all operational projects. But, both the state governments have not complied.

BJP flays fund diversion

BJP state president Somu Veerraju slammed the State government for its decision to divert funds of various government corporations and institutions to AP Financial Services Corporation and said that such decision will lead to dictatorial tendencies in the administration.