Andhra Education Minister releases results of AP ICET, ECET exams

AP ICET 2021 exam was conducted by Andhra University on September 17 and 18 for admission of students into MCA and MBA courses.

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) and Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 on Friday.

AP ICET 2021 exam was conducted by Andhra University on September 17 and 18 for admission of students into MCA and MBA courses. As many as 42,092 candidates applied for the exam, of which 38,115 candidates appeared for the exam. 34,789 of them qualified for admission. In total, 91.27 per cent of candidates qualified for admission.

The minister also released the results of the AP ECET 2021 examination today. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur had conducted the test on September 19 at 132 test centres spread over all the districts of AP and also in Hyderabad.

A total of 34,271 candidates registered for this examination, out of which 32,318 appeared and 29,904 qualified. The qualifying marks are 50 out of 200 for all categories and for SC/ST category there is no minimum qualifying mark. The overall pass percentage is 92.53 per cent.

The exam was conducted totally in 13 Streams out of which 11 are Engineering Streams; the remaining two streams are B.Sc. (Mathematics) and Pharmacy. A maximum number of 10,654 students have registered for mechanical engineering. Only six students have registered for Ceramic Technology. In Mechanical Engineering 10119 have appeared and 97.96 qualified with a pass percentage of 96.81 per cent. 

