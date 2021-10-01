Badvel Assembly by-election: BJP, Jana Sena hold talks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan held discussions on Thursday to decide the alliance candidate for the October 30 Badvel Assembly by-election.

Both the parties did not reveal the outcome of the meeting, but the BJP, in a release, said that the details of the deliberations would be informed to its central leadership.

The meeting was held at Jana Sena’s office in Mangalagiri. Sources in the BJP said a call will be taken depending on the strength of the parties in the constituency. “Either of us could contest the bypoll. We will decide the same in consultation with our national leadership. The key is to identify which of our candidates have strength locally. It could be either us or our ally,” a BJP leader said.