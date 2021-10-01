STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Edu dept officials appear before HC in contempt case 

During an earlier hearing, the court had asked the Principal Secretary (higher education) and Commissioner (school education) and other officials to appear before it. 

Published: 01st October 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:11 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (higher education) B Rajasekhar and Commissioner (school education) V Chinnaveerabhadrudu on Thursday appeared before the High Court in a contempt of court case. The High Court had earlier issued orders to fill vacancies in the aided schools. With the government not implementing the court directives, Guntur-based Private Recognised Aided School Managements Association filed a contempt petition.

During an earlier hearing, the court had asked the Principal Secretary (higher education) and Commissioner (school education) and other officials to appear before it. The two officials appeared before the bench of Justice M Gangarao Thursday. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy sought more time to present the arguments following which the matter was posted to October 22.

