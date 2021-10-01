Overall Covid infections go past 20.50 lakh in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total Covid-19 infections in the State breached 20.50 lakh after a little over 1,000 new infections were reported in 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. So far, the State has tested over 2.82 crore samples for Covid, including over 58,000 afresh. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor, with more than 218 more cases, stood on top of the daily aggregate and was the only district.

Four districts registered under 100 new positives with Kurnool, for the second consecutive day, not reporting any growth in its aggregate even as three other districts reported new infections in single digits.

The three north coastal Andhra districts accounted for less than 80 new infections combined while the four Rayalaseema districts tallied for a little over 250 cases.

Five districts reported more number of cases when compared to Wednesday while the fresh spike of 30 anew saw the overall cases in Kadapa go past 1.15 lakh. Recoveries were higher than on Wednesday bringing the caseload further down to 11,503. Eight districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 38 in Kurnool and highest of 2,276 in East Godavari.

On the other hand, 13 more patients succumbed to the virus taking the gross fatalities to 14,176. Chittoor reported the highest of five deaths followed by two each in Guntur and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna and Nellore. Six districts including the three north coastal districts did not report any fatality.

13 more succumb, toll nears 14,200

Thirteen more patients succumbed to the coronavirus taking the gross fatalities to 14,176 in the State. Chittoor reported the highest of five deaths followed by two each in Guntur and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna and Nellore.