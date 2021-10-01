STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State fund delay stalls railway projects

Lack of funding from the State government is the major hurdle for the ongoing railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has said. 

Published: 01st October 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lack of funding from the State government is the major hurdle for the ongoing railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has said. 
Mallya was speaking at a meeting with parliamentarians under the SCR at the Electric Traction Training Centre here on Thursday.  Fifteen MPs from ruling YSRC participated in the meeting. While TDP MPs Kesineni Srinvas and Galla Jayadev, who are representing Vijayawada and Guntur parliament constituencies respectively, skipped the meeting, TDP Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar  participated in the meeting. 

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mallya said that a series of meetings were held with the representatives of state government for the release of funds to expedite the ongoing railway projects such as Nadikudi-Srikalahasthi and Kadapa-Bengaluru line works in the state. “We hope the state government will release the pending funds soon to expedite the ongoing infrastructure projects,” he said. 

Mallya further said that SCR is running 100 per cent of mail/express trains originating in its jurisdiction and more than 1/3rd of the passenger services. “Doubling works of Guntur-Guntakal are progressing fast. Vijayawada-Bhimavaram, Gudivada-Machilipatnam doubling with electrification has been completed and doubling and electrification of Nidadavolu-Narasapur line is also in the final stages of completion.Third line works of 30-km Vijayawada-Gudur have been completed and works in another stretch of 60 kms are in progress,” the SCR GM said.  

Meanwhile, YSRC MPs said the state government is committed to the completion of ongoing railway projects. YSRC MPs M Bharat, Vanga Geeta, Gorantla Madhava and L Sri Krishnadevarayalu appealed to the SCR officials to expedite the establishment of a new railway zone in the state, which is one of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. 

“We requested the railway officials not to stall the ongoing infrastructure projects citing fund delay from the state government and demanded a speedy completion of Kovvur-Bhadrachalam and Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway lines,” MP M Bharath said. Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Kumar said that railway officials should not only focus on beautification but also expedite the ongoing infrastructure projects. 

He pointed out that Nadikudi-Srikalahasti 309.km line works have been halted due to non-payment of `1,351 crore state share. Kadapa - Bangalore works are pending due to lack of funds from the state government. Kotipalli-Narsapur works were stopped due to non-payment of the state share, the TDP MP said.  He said only `2.69 crore was deposited as state share for the project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway SCR
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp