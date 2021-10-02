11.3 lakh stunted children in Andhra Pradesh, says NITI Aayog profile

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Nutrition Profile, released by NITI Aayog, has put the total number of stunted children (below five years) in Andhra Pradesh at 11,30,459, while the number of anemic children is 21,11,369. The figures for 2019-20 are a matter for concern as the total number of children below five years in the State is 37,07,691.

In collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Indian Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS), UNICEF and Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), NITI Aayog has launched ‘The State Nutrition Profiles’ for 19 States and Union Territories in the country.

As per the data of the profile released on Friday, a total of 5,92,566 children are categorised as wasted children and 2,23,705 as severely wasted children in the State. Kurnool has the highest number of 1,79,685 stunted children in the State, followed by Anantapur with 1,12,943 and Visakhapatnam with 99,556.

Kurnool also has the highest number of 2,26,296 anemic children, followed by East Godavari with 2,23,410 and Visakhapatnam with 2,09,442.Visakhapatnam has the highest number of 69,047 wasted children and 35,968 severely wasted children in the State, followed by Guntur with 62,489 wasted children and 28,436 severely wasted children.

The percentage of stunted children in the State has remained at 31 since 2015-16, which is below the national average. In respect of anemic children, it is 63% in 2019-20, compared to 59% in 2015-16.

According to the profile, the State has 10,78,332 underweight children with Kurnool topping the list with 1,64,741, followed by Anantapur with 1,27,374 and Visakhapatnam with 1,07,584.

With reference to underweight, the State has a total number of 22,16,690 women with Anantapur being burdened with the highest number of 2,63,108, followed by Chittoor with 2,49,145 and Kurnool with 2,45,821. The number of non-pregnant women (15-49 years) suffering from anemia in the State is 88,42,244. East Godavari has the highest number of 10,13,230 anemic women, followed by Guntur with 9,03,152. AP has 2,03,041 pregnant women (15-49 years) suffering from anemia as per the profile.

