STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

11.3 lakh stunted children in Andhra Pradesh, says NITI Aayog profile

The figures for 2019-20 are a matter for concern as the total number of children below five years in the State is 37,07,691. 

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Children

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Nutrition Profile, released by NITI Aayog, has put the total number of stunted children (below five years) in Andhra Pradesh at 11,30,459, while the number of anemic children is 21,11,369.  The figures for 2019-20 are a matter for concern as the total number of children below five years in the State is 37,07,691. 

In collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Indian Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS), UNICEF and Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), NITI Aayog has  launched ‘The State Nutrition Profiles’ for 19 States and Union Territories in the country.

As per the data of the profile released on Friday, a total of 5,92,566 children are categorised as wasted children and 2,23,705 as severely wasted children in the State. Kurnool has the highest number of 1,79,685 stunted children in the State, followed by Anantapur with 1,12,943 and Visakhapatnam with 99,556. 

Kurnool also has the highest number of 2,26,296 anemic children, followed by East Godavari with 2,23,410 and Visakhapatnam with 2,09,442.Visakhapatnam has the highest number of 69,047 wasted children and 35,968 severely wasted children in the State, followed by Guntur with 62,489 wasted children and 28,436 severely wasted children. 

The percentage of stunted children in the State has remained at 31 since 2015-16, which is below the national average. In respect of anemic children, it is 63% in 2019-20, compared to 59% in 2015-16.
According to the profile, the State has 10,78,332 underweight children with Kurnool topping the list with 1,64,741, followed by Anantapur with 1,27,374 and Visakhapatnam with 1,07,584.

With reference to underweight,  the State has a total number of 22,16,690 women with Anantapur being burdened with the highest number of 2,63,108, followed by Chittoor with 2,49,145 and Kurnool with 2,45,821. The number of non-pregnant women (15-49 years) suffering from anemia in the State is 88,42,244. East Godavari has the highest number of 10,13,230 anemic women, followed by Guntur with 9,03,152. AP has 2,03,041 pregnant women (15-49 years) suffering from anemia as per the profile.

 5,92,566 categorised as wasted children 
A total of 5,92,566 children are categorised as wasted children and 2,23,705 as severely wasted children. Vizag has the highest number of 69,047 wasted and 35,968 severely wasted children

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh stunted children
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp