Andhra BJP president Somu Veerraju slams govt, says add PM’s image on waste collection vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the Jagan government pasted its own images on the vehicles bought with Central government funds for Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative to be launched on Saturday.

While the former MLC also claimed that the government used its party colours on the vehicles, he received backlash on social media where the users pointed out that green and blue was a combination used across the country, including by the Centre for Swachh Bharat initiatives. On Friday, Somu and other party leaders inspected the vehicles that would be launched by CM on Saturday.

Somu said: “After being pulled up by the High Court for painting panchayat offices after its party colours, the Jagan government has once again done the same with the vehicles. Also, the vehicles were purchased with central funds. In that case, how can the State government paste its pictures alone? The BJP demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image also be added. The YSRC government should put an end to this practice of labelling programmes taken up with central support after itself.”