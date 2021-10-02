Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch CLAP programme today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the primary intention of the initiative is to make the surroundings clean with public participation. The CM will formally launch the programme by flagging off 2,600 garbage collecting vehicles.

“In the past, ‘swachh varotsavalu’ were held. Similarly, this time a 100-day programme was initiated with active participation of people to spread awareness on clean villages and cities with proper waste disposal.”

So far, 10,645 waste management sheds have been repaired and put in use while another 4,171 are being constructed under NREGS, Peddireddy observed, adding 27,000 green ambassadors and 10,000 gram panchayat workers will be taking part in the programme for which 14,000 tricycles will be used for collection of waste. Also, 10,731 high pressure toilet cleaners, 10,628 portable thermal fogging machines and 6,417 incinerators have been arranged.

On the occasion, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said in urban areas 3,097 autorickshaws and 1,771 more e-autorickshaws have been arranged for waste collection and disposal. “Around 38,000 sanitary workers will be involved in CLAP.” The government will be distributing three colour-coded dustbins (red, green and blue) to 40 lakh households for proper waste segregation before disposal, he said and requested public participation to make the programme a success.