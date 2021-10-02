Five students test positive for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in the BC Boys Gurukul school in Mopidevi mandal, after five students reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, October 1, 2021. According to sources, three students, studying in eighth standard, allegedly fell sick on Thursday and showed symptoms of Covid. The school management then alerted the mandal health coordinator.

Immediately, a team of doctors visited the school on Thursday night and the local PHC doctor from Ravivari Palem, Dr Parvez Haider, took samples of all the 130 students studying in the school. Of the total, five tested positive for the virus and were shifted to an isolation ward. The authorities sanitised the school to avoid further spread of the virus.

“Initially it was suspected that the students might be coming down with fever due to the change in climate. But, we realised it was Covid only after testing them,” the doctor said. He further informed that parents were asked to take their children home to avoid further infections.