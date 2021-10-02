Mobile app for collection of house tax in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar has directed the staff to learn how to use the mobile application for collecting house tax in Gram Panchayats. He also instructed them to commence the tax collection from October 7 or 8.

Addressing the online training session organised for master trainers through AP State Wide Area Network (APSWAN) on Friday, Girija Shankar said house taxes can be collected through the mobile application, in a free and transparent manner, without giving scope for any sort of irregularities.

Directing the staff to complete the training within a week, he suggested that they should prepare plans for organising training programmes for two to three days at the mandal level. Taxes collected through the mobile app will be directly credited into the treasury account.