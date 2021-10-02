Public hearing of true-up petitions on November 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission will continue public hearing of the various petitions filed by the state power utilities claiming true-up charges on November 24. The discoms and APTRANSCO had filed petitions claiming true-up for retail supply business for 2019-20 and transmission business for the third control period (2014-19), respectively.

The commission, which recently approved recovery of the true up charges for distribution business for 2014-19 from the consumers from August power bills till the end of this fiscal, had begun the public hearing and has been recording the proceedings. As per the latest proceeding, both the petitions have been posted for November 24.

As per the petitions filed, APTRANCO, in March 2020, filed the petition claiming true-up charges of Rs 528.71 crore for transmission business between 2014 and 2019, while the discoms in their petition in April, 2021, claimed retail supply business true up charges of Rs 2,542.8 crore for 2019-20. For the record, in November, 2020, the commission approved true up charges of Rs 3,103 crore for retail supply business in 2014-15, 2015-16 to 2018-19 as against their claims of Rs 19,603 crore.