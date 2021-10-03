21 Navodaya Vidyalaya students test COVID positive in East Godavari, all the affected isolated

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In all, 21 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Peddapuram have tested positive for Covid-19, causing concern to the East Godavari district administration. At present, the residential school has a student strength of 239. When 70 students were tested randomly, 21 Covid cases were detected. All the affected students of Class IX to Intermediate, are asymptomatic.

Of the total 21 who tested positive, 16 are girls. “All the affected students have been isolated on the school campus itself to provide them proper medical care,” RDO S Malli Babu said. Navodaya Vidyalaya principal K Rami Reddy urged the parents of students not to visit the school to see their children as the management is providing them proper medical care and there is no need to panic.

DM&HO Dr Gowreswara Rao said the incidence of Covid-19 in East Godavari is on the decline. There is no need to panic as the situation is under control, he asserted. More than 150 fresh Covid cases were reported a day on an average in the district this week. The district administration has taken all precautionary measures to curb the daily Covid count, he said.