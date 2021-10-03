STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Bommai to take part in SVBC channel inauguration

The TTD chairman and the EO handed over the invitation to the Karnataka Chief Minister in the latter’s camp office at Bengaluru.

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TT D) Chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, on Saturday invited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in the inauguration of SVBC Kannada channel on October 11.

The TTD chairman and the EO handed over the invitation to the Karnataka Chief Minister in the latter’s camp office at Bengaluru.

ALSO READ - INTERVIEW | Bommai working under three high commands: Siddaramaiah

They also said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also participate in the event. After presenting prasadams, the Chairman and EO sought the support of the Karnataka government in the development of the Kannada channel to which the Karnataka Chief Minister gave his nod.

Expressing his pleasure to take part in the event, Basavaraj Bommai said through the SVBC Kannada channel the Dasa Padas shall be glorified in a big manner. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board member from Karnataka Sri Vishwanath Reddy and Srivari temple OSD Pala Sheshadri were present.

