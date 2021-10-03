INTERVIEW | Bommai working under three high commands: Siddaramaiah

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, exuded confidence that Congress will win both the Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly segments saying that there is “huge anti-incumbency” against the BJP.

While defending his controversial comments likening the RSS to the Taliban, he said he will contest from Badami in 2023 and there is no question of changing constituencies.

He even termed Basavaraj Bommai as the weakest CM caught between three high commands — the BJP, the RSS and B S Yediyurappa.

How do you rate the Congress’ chances in Hanagal and Sindagi?

The Congress will surely win the by-elections. There is huge anti-incumbency against BJP due to their failure to understand the needs of the common man.

Rise in prices of petrol and other essential commodities have dented household finances. The government has also totally failed in managing the pandemic and flood relief.

A revamp is happening in the Congress after 12-years. Amid this, there is talk of differences between KPCC president D K Shivakumar and you?

It’s all just speculation. We are working together to strengthen the party at all levels and to expose the failures of the BJP. A lot is happening on the ground and the result will be seen in the upcoming elections.

How do you respond to the developments within the party in Punjab?

The party high command will be more aware of the actual developments and decide what is best for the future of our party and people.

A Dalit has been appointed CM in Punjab now and I am sure he will lead the government successfully in the run-up to the Assembly election.

How do you rate Basavaraj Bommai as CM, now that he has completed 2 months?

He is just a rubber stamp of B S Yediyurappa. I have no hope in him and do not believe that magic will happen under his governance.

Corruption is still going on and I am sure people will see through it. I initially expected him to work to strengthen democracy, but the just-concluded Assembly session has exposed their insecurity.

He is the weakest CM, torn between three high commands – the party central leadership, the RSS and BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa has said that Modi’s name alone is not enough to win all polls. Do you think Modi’s popularity has waned?

I want to look at it from two angles. Firstly, Modi’s popularity has definitely gone down after 7-years of miserable failure, his megalomaniac projections have now collapsed.

No amount of PR will bring him back in good light.

Yediyurappa may have understood this. Secondly, Yediyurappa is angry with the high command for getting him to step down. He may be waging an internal war.

Do you foresee early elections in the state?

We are currently working for the 2023 polls and we will not indulge in activities that may be directed towards destabilising the government.

But there are more chances of BJP leaders themselves trying to bring the government.

There is speculation that you will change your constituency?

I am elected from Badami and will contest from there again.

You have referred to the RSS as following Taliban culture?

My opinion is more strengthened based on media reports. We have seen incidents of violence initiated by the RSS and in moral policing.

They speak of changing the Constitution and do not believe in secularism or universal brotherhood. They are the perfect embodiment of Taliban culture.

Why do you think the BBMP polls are being delayed?

The BJP is scared that they will lose the BBMP elections. They are trying to change the reservations and rig the voting structure.

We will definitely fight against their conspiracy and win BBMP to deliver sustainable and inclusive development.

The JDs is making plans to win 123 seats. How do you view this?

Let’s wait and see.