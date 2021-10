Reshuffle: Andhra Pradesh government transfers five IAS officials 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Saturday transferred five AIS officers. Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Saturday. Stamps and Registration department Commissioner and Inspector General MV Seshagiri Babu was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

IRS officer V Ramakrishna (Commissioner of Intermediate Education) was transferred and posted as Commissioner and Inspector General (Stamps and Registration).

Seethampeta (Srikakulam district) ITDA Project Officer Sridhar Chemakuri was transferred as posted as Chittoor district Joint Collector (Village and Ward Secretariats and Development).

Secretary (AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions) B Navya was transferred and posted as Seethampeta ITDA Project Officer. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) S Bhargavi was transferred and posted as Secretary, AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, the Government Order said.