It’s official: TDP not to contest Badvel bypoll 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which announced its candidate for the by-election to Badvel Assembly constituency, has withdrawn from the contest. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting YSRC MLA G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year.

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday announced that his party has decided not to contest the by-election as Dr D Sudha, wife of deceased MLA Dr Venkatasubbaiah, has been fielded as the YSRC candidate. “The decision was taken by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in the Politburo meeting held today,” he said, adding that the tradition of not contesting the by-election if a family member of the deceased MLA is fielded as a candidate, was started by Telugu Desam.

The TDP Politburo decided to continue the tradition, Atchannaidu said. The opposition TDP had announced the candidature of Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar for the October 30 Badvel bypoll even before the ruling YSRC selected Dr Sudha as its nominee.

The announcement comes a day after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announced that his party would not contest the Badvel bypoll as the wife of the deceased MLA is in fray.The BJP is yet to take a decision on contesting the bypoll. After Pawan Kalyan’s announcement not to contest the bypoll, BJP State president Somu Veerraju held discussions with party leaders and decided to seek the consent of the party’s national leadership in this matter.

A day after Pawan call...

The announcement comes a day after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announced that his party would not contest the Badvel bypoll as the wife of the deceased MLA is in fray.