Prakasam dist sees drop in road mishaps

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district-wide ‘No Accident Day’ special drive, which is being observed every Saturday, had led to a reduction in the number of accidents and also deaths in September month when compared to previous months.While there was a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and also the number of fatal accidents, there was a 26 per cent decrease in total number of accidents, as per the data provided by Prakasam police.

SP Malika Garg introduced the initiative in which police personnel take up extensive traffic enforcement drive, awareness programmes on traffic rules, deployment of maximum number of police personnel on the roads with focus on black spots. Apart from these, ‘Stop Watch Go’ and ‘Face Wash’ programmes are being conducted.