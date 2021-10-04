State eyes 2 times cargo handling in 5 years 

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to double cargo handling capacity through its ports in the next five years, thereby increasing its revenue through foreign exchange, the State government is taking all efforts to develop more ports and enhance the needed infrastructure in the next couple of years.

Three ports — Ramaiahpatnam, Machilipatnam, and Bhavanapadu — being developed in the government sector and one port — Kakinada — in the private sector are going to be crucial in achieving the target. Works of Ramaiahpatnam port in Prakasam district, a greenfield port under the State government, are gaining pace. Land acquisition for phase-I of the port development has been completed.

The port construction will be done by a Joint Venture formed by Navayuga Engineering Co Ltd and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in two phases. In July, the JV signed a deal with the State government for Rs 2,634.65 crore for developing Ramayapatnam port under EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode.

For Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam, a DPR has been approved and tenders have been invited. The process is expected to be completed by October-end. As there has been no response for the tenders called for Machilipatnam port, the officials, expecting a positive outcome, are going for a re-tender. Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Private Limited, the largest stakeholder in Kakinada SEZ, is developing Kakinada Deep Waters port and Kakinada Gateway port.

“Besides new ports, focus is on development of infrastructure like connecting major hubs with highways and railways and setting up of multi-modal logistics hubs,” said Auszad Shaki, general manager (business development), AP Maritime Board.

Over 100 different works taken up with multi-crore investment from the Centre under Sagarmala project by different government departments are expected to improve the infrastructure and enhance cargo handling capacity at different ports in the State.