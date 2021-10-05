STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 671 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 deaths 

Published: 05th October 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh logged 671 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to over 20.53 lakh, while the toll went up to 14,219 with 11 casualties.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases with 109 followed by Chittoor (102), a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, giving figures of the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM.

The active cases stood at 9,141.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 20,53,863, while with 1,272 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 20,30,503.

Over 41 thousand samples were tested today, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to over 2.85 crore.

Two people each in Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari and one each in Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts died of the killer virus.

TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID
Comments

