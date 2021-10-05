CM to officials: Take steps to get Disha Bill cleared

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday opined that it was not fair to keep the Disha Bill pending for so long even after the Assembly passed it and directed the officials to look into the issue and take action accordingly. He directed the officials to ensure that the Bill completes the due process, and make sure that every woman in the State downloads Disha App on her phone.

Reviewing the law and order situation in the State, the Chief Minister asked the Collectors and SPs of all districts to pay special attention towards Disha app and involve volunteers and women police personnel for conducting an extensive campaign on the use of Disha App. “Make the police stations people-friendly so that victims can come forward and file complaints without any hesitation,” he said.

The officials have informed that current10 courts are there to handle POCSO cases and 12 courts for crimes against women. A total of 16 courts will be made available by December to handle crimes against women and another new court is being set up in Kadapa. Officials concerned were directed to appoint public prosecutors in all the new courts that are coming up and ensure all the vacancies of government pleaders and public prosecutors are filled. They were also instructed to closely monitor the functioning and performance of the public prosecutors.

On the occasion, briefing the Chief Minister of the current status of Disha App, the officials said till date 74,13,562 people have downloaded it, 5,238 people have sought assistance through the App and 684 FIRs were registered. Senior police officials said all the crime hot spots are being mapped and informed that all Disha Police Stations have received ISO certification.In 2017, it used to take 189 days to investigate crimes against women, but now a chargesheet is being filed in just 42 days as efforts are being made with the spirit of Disha Act. They said zero FIRs are also being registered.

Earlier, a year-long wait was there to get a DNA report, but now the report will come in two days because of the new forensic facilities, they explained. The officials also said that 2,652 cases were handled through Disha One Stop Centres till September. A total of 51,053 CCTV cameras were installed at temples across the State. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to focus on providing justice to the victims at the earliest and act with a humanitarian perspective when unfortunate incidents occur against women.

He told them to see that the compensation is being provided to the affected families within a month of the incident. Reviewing cybercrimes, he asked the officials to prepare a special action plan for the prevention of cybercrimes by appointing competent officers and lawyers. He said about 15,000 women police personnel have been deployed in village and ward secretariats and asked the officials to train them by December. He also instructed them to take steps for recruiting 6,000-7,000 police personnel in the coming year. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Goutham Sawang, and other officials were present.