State to come up with organic farming policy soon 

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will have an Organic Farming Policy shortly so as to advocate and promote it across the State more extensively, said Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu. He said on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the policy is being drafted in a way that would benefit the farmers and the people.

The minister, who held a meeting with farmers, FPOs, NGOs, officials and agriculture scientists on organic and natural farming on Monday, said the main objective is to ensure that income of the farmer is doubled and at the same time see that agro products are healthy sans harmful residues. During the meeting, Kannababu elicited the opinions of farmers and others. He said that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, 5,000 Community Hiring Centres (CHCs), where agriculture machinery and implements will be rented out at economical prices, are being set up in two phases.

He also emphasised the need for educating farmers on adopting organic and natural farming through Polam Badi programmes. “Care should be taken to ensure production and productivity are not affected. The usage of chemical pesticides and fertilizers can be reduced in a phased manner,” he said.

Participants made several suggestions on certification, training, distribution of farm implements, marketing of organic farm products and other related issues. State Natural Farming officer T Vijya Kumar, special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, agriculture commissioner Arun Kumar and horticulture commissioner Sridhar were present.

