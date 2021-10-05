Woman killed for resisting rape bid, 1 held

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A person, who allegedly killed a woman when she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her, was arrested by the police on Monday. Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said, the accused, 39-year-old Shaik Kalesha Vali of Nawabpeta living separately in Chirala after separating from his wife seven years ago. He was working as a sweeper in a private lodge and also drove an auto on rental basis.

Vali used to visit bus stand often to meet his friend Ashok, and there he met the victim. After Vali became friends with her, he took the victim to an isolated place in Akkayapalem on July 30 and tried to sexually assault her. As the woman resisted, Vali allegedly choked her to death and fled the scene. The accused, surrendered before the Desaipeta village revenue officer.