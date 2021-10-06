STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM to launch YSR Aasara tomorrow, 7.97 lakh SHGs to get Rs 6,439.52 crore 

During his padayatra, Jagan had promised to repay the loans to the tune of Rs 25,517 crore taken by SHG women by April 11, 2019 in four installments after coming to power. 

Published: 06th October 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the YSR Aasara programme (second phase) at PVR Boys High School in Ongole on October 7. As many as 78.76 lakh women of 7.97 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) will get Rs 6,439.52 crore from October 7 to 17. The beneficiaries will get cheques. With this, the total amount to be paid to the SHG women will reach Rs 12,758 crore in the first two installments and the remaining will be paid in two more installments.

During his padayatra, Jagan had promised to repay the loans to the tune of Rs 25,517 crore taken by SHG women by April 11, 2019 in four installments after coming to power.The State government credited the first instalment on September 11, 2020 and now prepared the ground to pay the second instalment on Thursday. The YSR Aasara scheme aims to empower women in rural and urban areas by turning them into entrepreneurs by facilitating financial support and providing marketing facilities to their products.

The State government also exchanged agreements with prominent FMCG companies including Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ITC, Procter and Gamble and other prominent firms for extending marketing and technology support for the economic empowerment of women.Meanwhile, the Prakasam District administration is busy making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Ongole on October 7. 

District Collector Praveen Kumar and Superintendent of Police Malika Garg held meetings on the arrangements to be made for the visit.Malika Garg inspected the security arrangements at the PVR Municipal High School ground and the helipad area at the Police Training College (PTC). She inspected the barricades and other arrangements in and around the helipad, route map for the CM’s convoy, the public meeting venue at the PVR School ground, exhibition stalls, entrance and exit points and the parking places. 
 

