Double track from Donakadonda to Kurichedu now operational

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Guntur division of the South Central Railway has launched operations on the newly-constructed 12.5 km-long second railway track between Donakonda and Kurichedu stations, which was laid as a part of Nallapadu-Kurichedu line. Traffic was allowed on the new track from Sunday.

The railway authorities had earlier completed works on the 32 km-long second track between Nallapadu and Sathulur stations, 36.6 km-long Dhone-Pendekallu-Yedduladoddi line and 12.4 km-long Gajjalakonda to Donakonda line in the Guntur-Guntakal section works.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has approved funds worth Rs 3,631 crore for the electrification of 401.47 km-long Guntur-Guntakal railway track doubling. For the project, the State government and the Union Railway ministry agreed to bare the expenditure equally.

With the doubling of the railway line, travelling to coastal districts from Rayalaseema districts will become easier; the line will also connect the coastal districts in the State to Karnataka, Goa and a few other locations.