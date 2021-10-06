STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Movement of Chaddi gang ahead of annual festival puts Tirupati police on high alert

The Chaddi gang first struck the temple town in 2018-19 and committed about 15 offences.

Published: 06th October 2021 07:53 AM

Car thief, robber

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI:As the notorious Chaddi gang seems to be on the prowl in the temple town after a gap of nearly three years, the Tirupati Urban Police have urged people to be more vigilant. In the wake of a spate of house burglaries, the police have stepped up surveillance in the temple town.During investigation of a burglary that took place at Hathiramji Colony under the MR Palle police station limits on Sunday night, the police have found the movement of Chaddi gang in CCTV camera footage. 

Asserting that there is no need to panic, Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said the police are yet to ascertain whether only one gang is moving in Tirupati or there are more than one. “Generally, Chaddi gangs from North India enter a town or a city in groups and commit house burglaries. The chaddi gang members only wear underclothes while committing offences.” 

The Chaddi gang first struck the temple town in 2018-19 and committed about 15 offences. Crimes involving Chaddi gangs are also being reported in Hyderabad in recent times. “We are appealing to the public to be more vigilant as the Tirupati is set to witness rise in pilgrim flow for the annual Brahmotsavams. There are chances of inter-state burglar gangs entering the temple town in the guise of pilgrims. We have strengthened security and intensified night patrol to nab burglars,” the SP said. 

Chaddi gang Tirupati Urban Police CCTV camera footage
