Odisha cop, 2 others held with ganja

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including one Odisha constable, and seized 402 kg ganja being illegally transported in a car at Ginjharti junction under Koyyuru police station limits.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including one Odisha constable, and seized 402 kg ganja being illegally transported in a car at Ginjharti junction under Koyyuru police station limits.ASP Ch Manikantha in a statement said that on a tip off about the accused who were absconding after 1719 kgs of ganja was seized on August 29 a police team  conducted vehicle search at Ginjiharti and caught the absconding when they were transporting the ganja in a car. The arrested were identified as M Bhumiya, 33, of Koraput Ashish Kumar, 34, of Janbai, and S Somaraju, 32, of Rallagedda in Chintapalle.

