Polavaram power plant works at brisk pace

According to information, there are a total of 12 pressure tunnels in the 960 Mega Watt hydel power plant.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pressure tunnel works going on at full swing at Polavaram project on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The works of Polavaram hydroelectric power plant have been going at brisk pace with the officials and the executing agency, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), continuing the works despite difficulties like heavy and continuous flooding. The agency, which recently started the excavation of pressure tunnels, has successfully completed the works related to the second of 12 pressure tunnels in a short time.

APGenco and the contracting officials visited the work site and reviewed the progress. According to information, there are a total of 12 pressure tunnels in the 960 Mega Watt hydel power plant. Each tunnel is 150.3 m long and nine metres wide. The works of the remaining 10 tunnels are also going on at a brisk pace and are expected to be completed in the stipulated time frame.So far, the agency has completed 21.3 lakh cubic metres excavation of a hill and will shortly complete the entire excavation. 

There will be a total of 12 vertical Kaplan turbines and each turbine has a capacity of 80 MW. Each of the 12 pressure tunnels will have a generator transformer with 100 MW capacity, the officials said. APGENCO superintending engineer S Sesha Reddy, executive engineers A Somaiah and C Hanuma, along with MEIL’s vice president Rangarajan, general manager Muddukrishna, assistant general manager Kranti Kumar were among others who inspected the conclusion of second tunnel works on Tuesday.

2nd tunnel works over  

MEIL has completed the works related to the second of 12 pressure tunnels in a short time
There are 12 pressure tunnels in the 960 Mega Watt hydel power plant 
Each tunnel is 150.3 m long and nine metres wide 
The works of the remaining 10 tunnels are also going on at a brisk pace, say officials

