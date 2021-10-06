Secretariats to offer Central services soon

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Village/Ward Secretariats, a revolutionary initiative rolled out by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government aimed at offering State government services to people at their native place itself, will soon offer several Central government services also.Officials said after obtaining the required permissions and giving training to the secretariat staff, they will come up with a date to launch the Central services like issuing passports and pan cards, railway reservations, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema, PM Kisan Yojna, BSNL and other services at the Village/Ward Secretariats.

“We have made necessary preparations and obtained the required licences for designating Village/Ward Secretariats as Common Service Centres to deliver the Central government services. In fact, we are already offering a few Central services in some of the secretariats informally. We will begin the operations across the state after the Chief Minister launches the facility,’’ Special Chief Secretary (Village and Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain told TNIE.

At present, the Village/Ward Secretariats offer 540 services related to the State government and the local bodies and 170 odd services of the Centre will be added to the list soon, he explained.“More than three crore petitions were resolved through the Village/Ward Secretariats from January 26, 2020 to September 26, 2021,” he pointed out. In fact, out of the total 540 services, 90 per cent of people are visiting village/ward secretariats for nearly 100 services. Thus, of 3 crore odd petitions resolved, 2.70 crore were related to the 100 odd services predominantly related to Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Energy, Agriculture, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Civil Supplies departments.

Land registrations

The registration operations will commence in 51 Village Secretariats once the registration department notifies the process, Jain said and added that the registration services will be extended to all the remaining secretariats in a phased manner.