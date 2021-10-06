STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Secretariats to offer Central services soon

Required licences for designating Village/Ward Secretariats as Common Service Centres have been obtained 

Published: 06th October 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Village/Ward Secretariats, a revolutionary initiative rolled out by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government aimed at offering State government services to people at their native place itself, will soon offer several Central government services also.Officials said after obtaining the required permissions and giving training to the secretariat staff,  they will come up with a date to launch the Central services like issuing passports and pan cards, railway reservations, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema, PM Kisan Yojna, BSNL and other services at the Village/Ward Secretariats. 

“We have made necessary preparations and obtained the required licences for designating Village/Ward Secretariats as Common Service Centres to deliver the Central government services. In fact, we are already offering a few Central services in some of the  secretariats informally. We will begin the operations across the state after the Chief Minister launches the facility,’’ Special Chief Secretary (Village and Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain told TNIE.

At present, the Village/Ward Secretariats offer 540 services related to the State government and the local bodies and 170 odd services of the Centre will be added to the list soon, he explained.“More than three crore petitions were resolved through the Village/Ward Secretariats from January 26, 2020 to September 26, 2021,” he pointed out. In fact, out of the total 540 services, 90 per cent of people are visiting village/ward secretariats for nearly 100 services.  Thus, of 3 crore odd petitions resolved, 2.70 crore were related to the 100 odd services predominantly related to Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Energy, Agriculture, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Civil Supplies departments.

Land registrations 

The registration operations will commence in 51 Village Secretariats once the registration department notifies the process, Jain said and added that the registration services will be extended to all the remaining secretariats in a phased manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Village/Ward Secretariats Jagan Mohan Reddy government
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp