Meeting on land re-survey to be held with villagers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the pilot project of resurveying land has been completed in five villages including Devarapalli Agraharam in Duggirala, Konda Jagarlamudi village in Prathipadu, Pulichintalapalem in Vemuru, Marripalem in Edlapadu, and Alugumallipadu village in Dachepalli mandals, revenue officials are making preparations to start the first phase of the re-survey.

In order to avoid land issues, the State government initiated YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku- Bhoomi Rakshana scheme on December 21 last year. As many as 725 villages are present in the district. In the first phase, the comprehensive land survey will be conducted in 299 villages. Satellite-based rovers and Continuously Operating Reference Centres have been set up at Karempudi, Nizampatnam, and Phirangipuram.

Several training sessions were held for surveyors of 854 village secretariats in the district. As the pilot project has been completed in five villages, the district officials are conducting village meetings to increase awareness of the survey.

At these meetings, the officials will also check property papers along with the passbooks of the landowners to correct any mistakes. The ward secretariat staff have been explaining to local people about the required documents. In case people don’t have any of the documents, the staff are applying for them at the village secretariats.

The officials are also hoping that these meetings will help the farmers and landowners in the villages to get rid of their doubts and misconceptions regarding the resurvey. Revenue officials will hold these meetings till October 15 in each village.