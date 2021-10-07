STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Meeting on land re-survey to be held with villagers

The officials are also hoping that these meetings will help the farmers and landowners in the villages to get rid of their doubts and misconceptions regarding the resurvey.

Published: 07th October 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

A worker giving finishing touches to a marker stone placed in middle of an agriculture field during land survey. Representational image. (Photo | Express)

A worker giving finishing touches to a marker stone placed in middle of an agriculture field during land survey. Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the pilot project of resurveying land has been completed in five villages including Devarapalli Agraharam in Duggirala, Konda Jagarlamudi village in Prathipadu, Pulichintalapalem in Vemuru, Marripalem in Edlapadu, and Alugumallipadu village in Dachepalli mandals, revenue officials are making preparations to start the first phase of the re-survey. 

In order to avoid land issues, the State government initiated YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku- Bhoomi Rakshana scheme on December 21 last year. As many as 725 villages are present in the district. In the first phase, the comprehensive land survey will be conducted in 299 villages. Satellite-based rovers and Continuously Operating Reference Centres have been set up at Karempudi, Nizampatnam, and Phirangipuram. 

Several training sessions were held for surveyors of 854 village secretariats in the district. As the pilot project has been completed in five villages, the district officials are conducting village meetings to increase awareness of the survey. 

At these meetings, the officials will also check property papers along with the passbooks of the landowners to correct any mistakes. The ward secretariat staff have been explaining to local people about the required documents. In case people don’t have any of the documents, the staff are applying for them at the village secretariats. 

The officials are also hoping that these meetings will help the farmers and landowners in the villages to get rid of their doubts and misconceptions regarding the resurvey. Revenue officials will hold these meetings till October 15 in each village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land re-survey village secretariats
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp