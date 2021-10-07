STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT gives 3 days to AP, TS to give additional information

The AP government also presented its arguments on whether the tribunal has the power to take action in cases of contempt as being alleged and concluded its arguments on October 4.

Published: 07th October 2021

Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The southern zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has reserved its judgment on the contempt petition filed against the Rayalaseema lift scheme, has given three days time to file additional written submissions, if any. The officials said that the judgment may be given by the weekend or early next week.

According to the order, on the hearing held on October 4, uploaded on Wednesday, the bench said, “Heard both sides. Parties are at liberty to file additional written submissions, if any, they want to file in support of their case, they can do it within a period of three days.”

While AP has been arguing that it has not violated the tribunal’s earlier order, original petitioner Gavinolla Srinivas and Telangana government contended that AP took up more works than those required for detailed project report preparation.

The KRMB committee too had noted that works “in excess” of those necessary for the DPR were taken up. The AP government also presented its arguments on whether the tribunal has the power to take action in cases of contempt as being alleged and concluded its arguments on October 4.

