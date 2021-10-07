One held, Rs 4.5 L worth NDPL seized

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Dachepalli police arrested a person for illegally transporting 3,457 bottles of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth Rs 4.5 lakh on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted vehicle checking at the inter-state border at Dachepalli and found NDPL bottles in a lorry. The police arrested the lorry driver and filed a case against him.

Meanwhile, District Collector Vivek Yadav held a review meeting along with Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar, prohibition excise officials, SEB Additional SP Bindu Madhav on Wednesday, and said necessary action should be taken to prevent illegal manufacturing and transportation of liquor in the district. He urged the officials to maintain records of the details of jaggery and alum purchases without fail.