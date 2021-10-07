STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGUKTCET-21 results announced: Anantapur student bags first rank

The minister said the IIIT colleges were set up to provide the best technical education to meritorious students from rural pockets.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy released the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Common Entrance Test (RGUKTCET)-2021 results at the IIIT campus here on Wednesday. 

M Guna Sekhar from Anantapur bagged the first rank; Setty Srichakra Dharani from Kadapa 2nd, M Chandrika from Vizianagaram 3rd, K Venkata Sai Subhash from Kadapa 4th and G Manojna from East Godavari secured the 5th spots. 

The CET was conducted on September 26 to fill 4,400 seats at the four IIIT colleges in Idupulapaya, Nuzvid, Ongole and Srikakulam. As many as 71,207 students took the test at 470 examination centres across the state. “The results were published in a record time of 10 days of the exam. Most of the top ranks were secured by students of government schools,” Audimulapu said.  

The minister said the IIIT colleges were set up to provide the best technical education to meritorious students from rural pockets. “Designs for the permanent building of the Ongole IIIT college has been finalised, and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone soon,” he added. 

Further, Audimulapu also noted that the government is going to develop all junior and degree colleges in the State at `700 crore and each college will be sanctioned `6 crore. RGUKT chancellor Prof KC Reddy, CET convenor and V Prof K Hemachandra Reddy and others were present.

