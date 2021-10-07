STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srivari Brahmostsavam set to begin today

The TTD chairman said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be inaugurating nearly Rs 100 crore worth project during his visit to Tirumala.

Published: 07th October 2021

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ankurarpanam also known as Beejavapanam, a ritual performed as a prelude to the annual Brahmotsavams, was held in Srivari Temple on Wednesday evening. As a part of it, pre-ritual religious ceremonies were held at Ranganayakula Mandapam, where Sri Vishwaksenula Varu, the commander-in-Chief of Lord Venkateswara was seated and performed Asthanam.

Later, at the Kalyana Mandapam, the Archakas placed nine types of cereals in nine pots. This ceremony is usually carried out under the moonlight. The growth of these seeds signifies the successful conduct of the nine-day annual fete.The conduct of Ankurpana fete was narrated by Atri Maharshi in his book “Samurtharchana Adhikarana”. The deities including Brahma, Garuda, Sesha, Sudarshana, Vakratunda, Soma, Skanda, Indra, Eesanya, Jaya were invoked.

Special pujas were performed for mother Earth, seeking fruitful germination of Navadhanyas during these nine days. While the entire process of the ritual was underway, the archakas recited Somaraja Mantram, Varuna Mantram and Vishnu Suktam.Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar Swamy, Chinna Jiyar Swamy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were also present.

Meanwhile, briefing media about the arrangements made for the Brahmotsavams scheduled from October 7, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said, though the TTD wanted to organise the annual fete in a grand manner, the threat of the possible third wave of Covid-19 forced them to conduct the mega religious festival in ‘Ekantam’ this year also. 

CM to inaugurate Rs 100 crore worth projects

The TTD chairman said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be inaugurating nearly Rs 100 crore worth project during his visit to Tirumala. Subba Reddy added that as per tradition, Jagan would offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara on October 11, which is observed as Garuda Seva day. 

