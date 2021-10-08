78.76 lakh Andhra women get Rs 6,440 crore in Aasara scheme

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has released Rs 6,440 crore to 78.76 lakh women belonging to 7.97 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as the second tranche of the YSR Aasara Scheme. Under the scheme, Rs 25,517 crore aid will be directly credited to bank accounts of SHG women in four instalments.

Addressing a gathering after releasing the amount here on Thursday, October 7, 2021, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Aasara celebrations are being held in all the districts except Kadapa from October 7 to 18 by taking a mandal as a unit. The scheme will be implemented in Kadapa from November 6 to 15 in view of Badvel bypoll scheduled on October 30. The government has spent a total of Rs 12,759 crore for implementing YSR Aasara in the last 28 months, he explained.

Jagan alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who promised to waive loans of SHG women during elections in 2014, betrayed them. As a result, the loans of SHG women accumulated to Rs 25,517 crore (till April 2019) from Rs 14,204 crore with interest and 18.36% of SHGs had become Non Performing Assets.

Adding to their woes, the previous TDP regime stopped implementing a zero interest scheme from October 2016. As promised, the YSRC government had resumed the zero interest scheme, besides crediting Rs 12,759 crore to the bank accounts of SHG women in two phases. “With the revival measures taken by the YSRC government, the SHGs in the State have bounced back,” Jagan said.

Listing out the welfare schemes being implemented by his government, Jagan said Rs 8,944 crore was spent on YSR Cheyutha benefiting 24.56 lakh women, Rs 5,573 crore on Vidya Deevena, Rs 2,270 crore on Vasathi Deevena, Rs 881 crore on Sampoorna Poshana and Rs 982 crore on Kapu Nestham. A total of 31 lakh house-sites were distributed to eligible beneficiaries in the State under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, he added.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 400 crore for a drinking water project in Ongole. He announced that water will be drawn from the first tunnel of Veligonda project by August 2022 and the second tunnel will be ready by February 2023. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and other officials were present.

