STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's private bus operators asked to desist from hiking fare in festive season

The deputy commissioner said passengers can drop a message on 9154294106 through WhatsApp, in case any operator charges extra fare from them.

Published: 08th October 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses ready to leave for Hyderabad, in Vijayawada

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy transport commissioner (DTC) M Purendra has cautioned private bus operators of stern action if they collect exorbitant ticket fares from the public during the Dasara festival season. The deputy commissioner said passengers can drop a message on 9154294106 through WhatsApp, in case any operator charges extra fare from them. 

Speaking at a meeting held with the private bus operators at his office on Thursday, October 7, 2021, Purendra said it has come to his notice that some private bus owners were charging higher price. He requested operators to not collect exorbitant fare from passengers. 

“Private bus owners are advised to fix the ticket prices not higher than the annual average of bus fares in line with the APSRTC prices for tickets. Desist from enhancing the fares during the festive season,” he said. 

Purendra further stated that based on online ticket booking apps like AbhiBus and RedBus, passengers will be asked how much the ticket prices are being charged. In case they are found collecting extra fare, cases will be registered and buses will be seized on the spot. 

The DTC made it clear that passengers should not be loaded beyond the capacity and merchandise related to transport should not be carried in the buses. 

Nine inspection teams have already been set up across the district. He said inspections would be intensified in Pottipada, Gannavaram, Ramavarappadu, Vardhi, Ibrahimpatnam, Kesara, Garikapadu, Tiruvuru and Mahatma Gandhi Road. All the buses should operate amid strict Covid protocol. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara festival season DTC Deputy transport commissioner M Purendra AbhiBus RedBus APSRTC
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp