Andhra's private bus operators asked to desist from hiking fare in festive season

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy transport commissioner (DTC) M Purendra has cautioned private bus operators of stern action if they collect exorbitant ticket fares from the public during the Dasara festival season. The deputy commissioner said passengers can drop a message on 9154294106 through WhatsApp, in case any operator charges extra fare from them.

Speaking at a meeting held with the private bus operators at his office on Thursday, October 7, 2021, Purendra said it has come to his notice that some private bus owners were charging higher price. He requested operators to not collect exorbitant fare from passengers.

“Private bus owners are advised to fix the ticket prices not higher than the annual average of bus fares in line with the APSRTC prices for tickets. Desist from enhancing the fares during the festive season,” he said.

Purendra further stated that based on online ticket booking apps like AbhiBus and RedBus, passengers will be asked how much the ticket prices are being charged. In case they are found collecting extra fare, cases will be registered and buses will be seized on the spot.

The DTC made it clear that passengers should not be loaded beyond the capacity and merchandise related to transport should not be carried in the buses.

Nine inspection teams have already been set up across the district. He said inspections would be intensified in Pottipada, Gannavaram, Ramavarappadu, Vardhi, Ibrahimpatnam, Kesara, Garikapadu, Tiruvuru and Mahatma Gandhi Road. All the buses should operate amid strict Covid protocol.