STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dasara Festival: 9,000 devotees offer prayers at Indrakeeladri

The government is spending around Rs 70 crore for taking up various development projects in and around the hill shrine. 

Published: 08th October 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Kanaka Durga will adorn the avatar of  Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, on the second day of Dasara on Friday.

Goddess Kanaka Durga will adorn the avatar of  Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, on the second day of Dasara on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 9,000 devotees paid obeisance to Goddess Kanaka Durga, adorned in the avatar of ‘Swarna Kavachalakruta Sri Kanaka Durga Devi’, on the first day of the nine-day Dasara festival, which began at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday, October 7, 2021. 

The festivities began with ‘suprabhata seva’ at 3 am, ‘snapanabhishekam’ at 3.30 am and ‘balabhoga nivedana’ at 6:30 am. Processional deity of Goddess Kanaka Durga was taken out in a grand procession around Indrakeeladri, encircling the holy shrine to mark the beginning of the festivities. 

Governor Biswabusan Harichandan
offers prayers to goddess
Kanaka Durga on day 1 of
Dasara | Prasant Madugula

Governor Biswabhusan Hari Chandan, along with his wife Suprava Harichandan, participated in the first rituals performed for the deity and offered special prayers at the hill shrine. Temple priests offered a traditional welcome to the Governor amid recitation of Vedic hymns. The Governor said, “It is a great fortune that I was able to offer prayers to Goddess Kanakadurga during Dasara. I sought the Goddess to bless the people of Andhra Pradesh and to bestow all prosperity on the State and the country.” 

While a decent number of devotees thronged the temple in the morning, large number of people visited the temple in the evening to offer prayers. Temple authorities made thorough announcements through the PSA, asking devotees to adhere strictly to the Covid guidelines. 

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer traditional silk robes to the deity on behalf of the State government on October 12 ( Moola Nakshatram). 
Recalling the previous year’s incident, when boulders rolled down the hill shrine, the Minister assured that protective fencing was arranged on Indrakeeladri. 

He said, besides that, steps are also being taken to develop the temple on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The government is spending around Rs 70 crore for taking up various development projects in and around the hill shrine. TDP leader and former irrigation minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao also paid obeisance to the Goddess. He appealed to the temple authorities to improve facilities for the devotees in the queue lines. 

What to look out for on day 2?
Goddess Kanaka Durga will adorn the avatar of  Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, on the second day of Dasara on Friday. Goddess Durga, in this attire, is described as the divine combination of Goddesses Saraswati, Mahakali and Lalitha Tripura Sundari. The temple head priest said the goddess will be seen with a book, sphatik mala, a white lotus and abhayahastham.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goddess Kanaka Durga Swarna Kavachalakruta Sri Kanaka Durga Devi Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam SDMSD Governor Biswabhusan Hari Chandan Dasara festival Tirupati Dasara
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp