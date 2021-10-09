STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active caseload in Andhra Pradesh goes down to 8,310

A total of 178 new cases were reported in the East Godavari district, which also happens to be the only district to have reported more than 100 fresh infections. 

Published: 09th October 2021 07:49 AM

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to be less than a thousand and the number of recoveries continued to be on a higher side than the new cases in Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24-hours ending 9 am on Friday, October 8, 2021, the State recorded 693 new infections from 48,235 samples, taking the State’s tally to 20,55,999. The number of active cases reached 8,310.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Centre on Friday, the highest number of new cases were reported in East Godavari district. A total of 178 new cases were reported in the district, which also happens to be the only district to have reported more than 100 fresh infections. 

Chittoor district reported 93 new cases, while Guntur reported 91. The lowest of new cases were reported in Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts. Both the districts reported six new cases each. Anantapur district reported nine new cases. The State also reported 927 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,33,447. 

The State also reported six fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 14,242. Of the fatalities, two were reported in Krishna district, while one each was reported in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari districts.

