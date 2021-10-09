STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Safeguarding temple lands is my 1st priority, says Andhra's new Endowments Commissioner

In a press release issued by the office of the Endowments Commissioner, Hari Jawahar told officials to protect the lands belonging to temples and other religious places across the State.

Published: 09th October 2021 08:05 AM

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly appointed Endowments Commissioner Dr Hari Jawahar assumed office and conducted a review meeting with all the officials on Friday, October 8, 2021. After taking charge, he interacted with the department heads and other office staff to take stock of the developments.

In a press release issued by the office of the Endowments Commissioner, Hari Jawahar told officials to protect the lands belonging to temples and other religious places across the State. He also warned of serious action against errant officials, who fail to perform their duties efficiently. “We should work in such a way that every temple should get an ISO certificate, a reward for implementing best practices and effective administration,” Jawahar said. 

He further said temple authorities should take preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid in temples.“Safeguarding donations and lands belonging to temples is my first priority. He added that pending employees promotions will be cleared soon.

